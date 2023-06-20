PMD warns of heatwave-like conditions from June 20-24

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday said heatwave like conditions would persist in most parts of the country from June 20-24 due to the high pressure in the upper atmosphere. Tem­peratures are likely to in­crease gradually in most parts of the country during the pe­riod due to presence of high pressure in the upper atmo­sphere the day. Day tempera­tures are likely to remain 04-06 degree celsius above normal in upper and cen­tral Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilg­it-Baltistan, Kashmir and 02-04 degree celsius above nor­mal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan. Oc­casional dust, thunderstorm with rain at isolated plac­es (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period. About possible impacts, the met office said that power and water demand will increase in the coming days due to rise in temperature.