Police nab  2 alleged killers   in Bahtar

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Police   arrested five outlaws involved in different crimes . Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt Bahtar police arrested Sartaj and Gul Must for shooting dead Asif   and injuring his brother Arif . In the second attempt Pindigheb police arrested Akhlaq Hussain and Ahsan Akhlaq for neither  paying rent of a car nor returning the car to its owner . In another attempt Hasanabdal police arrested Waqar and Kashif and recovered two unlicensed pistols from their possession .

OUR STAFF REPORT

