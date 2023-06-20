PPP ready to form next govt: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is ready to form the next federal government, a senior party leader said yesterday. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said timely elections are necessary for political and economic stability in the country. Speaking at a news conference here, he said the PPP had launched the election campaign and was trying to win get maximum seats in the general elections. Kundi said Benazir Income Support Program was providing assistance to nine million people of the country to alleviate poverty and improve their living standard. He said concrete steps have been taken to support flood-hit people across the country. He said BISP had a pivotal role in the social safety system of country.