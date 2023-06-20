PPP ready to form next govt: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is ready to form the next federal government, a senior party leader said yesterday. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, said timely elections are necessary for political and economic stability in the country. Speaking at a news conference here, he said the PPP had launched the election campaign and was trying to win get maximum seats in the general elec­tions. Kundi said Benazir Income Support Pro­gram was providing assistance to nine million people of the country to alleviate poverty and improve their living standard. He said concrete steps have been taken to support flood-hit peo­ple across the country. He said BISP had a piv­otal role in the social safety system of country.