PTI targeted national institutions, damaged public property on May 9: Khurram

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had created a law and order situation on May 9. The PTI had targeted the national institutions and damaged public property during a protest demonstration, he said while talking to a pri­vate television channel. The punishment should be awarded to PTI workers and leaders for violating law and order in Pakistan, he added. Chairman PTI Im­ran Khan has promoted the politics of agitation dur­ing the period of last four years, he regretted. Com­menting on the rift among the coalition partners, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was work­ing with the support of allied parties. There is no rift among the coalition groups, he stated. The PML-N, he said despite political differences is running the af­fairs of the government in a befitting manner. Under the democratic system, he said difference of opinion is the beauty of politics and a routine matter.