Tuesday, June 20, 2023
PTI targets national institutions, says Khurram

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
LAHORE   -   Minister for Energy Khurram Dasta­gir Khan on Monday said that work­ers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had created a law and order situation on May 9. The PTI had targeted the national institutions and damaged public property during a pro­test demonstration, he said while talk­ing to a private television channel. The punishment should be awarded to PTI workers and leaders for violating law and order in Pakistan, he added. Chair­man PTI Imran Khan has promoted the politics of agitation during the period of last four years, he regretted. Com­menting on the rift among the coalition partners, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working with the support of allied parties. There is no rift among the coalition groups, he stated. The PML-N, he said despite political differences is running the affairs of the government in a befitting manner.

Our Staff Reporter

