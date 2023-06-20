PTI will not be allowed to rise again: Fazl

TANK - Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said he had raised voice against the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was imposed to fulfill the foreign agenda in the country. He expressed these views while ad­dressing a public gathering after inaugurat­ing mega development projects worth bil­lions of rupees in Tank.

On this occasion, Fazl inaugurated a 36-km long Tank to Pezu Road and a link road from Tank to Yarik Interchange of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of Rs 4 billion.

Fazl, who is also chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said “We have ended the government which was im­posed in 2018 rigged elections.” He said the role of that evil has been removed from the politics of Pakistan and now that would not be allowed to rise again.

He said, after coming into power in the fed­eration, the JUI-F got approved several proj­ects worth billions of rupees within only one year. He said JUI-F served the people before and would continue to do so in the future. On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communi­cations Asad Mahmood said the ten-year pe­riod of darkness has been ended in the prov­ince. He said he was aware of the deprivations and sufferings of his constituency’s people that was why recently the streets of the area were cemented in the entire district at a cost of Rs 500 million. Similarly, he said, the upgra­dation of DHQ Hospital and work on Tank Zam Head Dam would also be started soon under the provincial government.