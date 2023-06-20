Punjab IG meets Zille Shah’s family, assures every possible support

LAHORE - Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar on Monday met the family of deceased Zille Shah, a die-hard fan of the PTI chief, who lost his life during a ‘protest outside’ Zaman Park, Lahore. Punjab IG met the mother and brothers of Zille Shah and assured them of the full support of the police in the case. Dr. Usman Anwar assured the mother of Zille Shah of medical and edu­cation assistance, to her children. “The family will not be left alone at any cost,” he added. Ali Bilal, aka, Zille Shah was ‘picked’ by the police from outside Zaman Park during the protest and later he was re­leased. According to the investiga­tion report, Zille Shah was hit by a speeding car, when he was walking in the middle of the road. He was rushed to Services Hospital, but could not survive.