Punjab Ministers welcome health, development projects in budget

LAHORE - The caretaker provincial ministers have wel­comed the budget presented for the first four months of the new financial year and congratulat­ed the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.In the caretaker cabinet meeting, the provincial min­isters appreciated the policies of Punjab for not putting any kind of burden on the public and the government’s steps taken to increase IT exports. Provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Archeology Amir Mir said that the caretaker gov­ernment’s budget for the financial year 2023-24 was balanced in all respects, in which the budget for health and education had been allocated on a priority basis. Allocation of around 65 billion ru­pees in just four months for agriculture, livestock, fisheries and irrigation was a record. Provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir said that the new budget was a practical budget and for the first time a government had focused on reducing the growing debt of billions of rupees for the purchase of wheat. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram said that actions of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for including the health sector in the priorities for the welfare of the people were commendable. “Mohsin Naqvi proved that if your determination is unshakable then no one could stop you from serving the peo­ple,” he added. Provincial Minister for Construc­tion and Communications Bilal Afzal said that to complete 2500 projects out of 4842 development projects of Punjab was commendable. He said that the timely completion of development proj­ects not only created convenience for the people but also made it possible to complete the projects within the fixed cost. Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad said that the budget could be called balanced and excellent by consid­ering the needs of every sector of life. Increasing IT exports would improve employment opportu­nities for the youth, he added. Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir congratulated caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for approving a balanced budget and appre­ciated caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for presenting a good budget. Provincial Adviser Kanwar Dilshad expressed his views and said that under Article 126 of the Constitution, the caretaker government had the constitutional right to present a budget of four months and the current caretaker government had fulfilled its constitutional duty in a good manner. Provincial Adviser Wahab Riaz paid tribute to Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for ac­complishing public welfare goals in agriculture, information technology and other sectors.