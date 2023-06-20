Rawat police shoot dead alleged killer of  judge

RAWALPINDI - The Rawat police on Monday shot dead a criminal who according to police was involved in the murder of a judge during a robbery in Bahria Town Phase 8.

The deceased killer was identified as Noor Agha while four of his accomplices managed to flee from the scene while firing gunshots into air to avoid arrest.

Rawalpindi police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan said that a gang of robbers entered into the house of judge Amjad Ishaq a few days ago in Bahria Town Phase 8. Upon showing resistance, the robber Noor Agha shot dead the judge and managed to escape from the scene. An accomplice namely Farhad also suffered bullet injuries during robbery and later died in hospital.

According to him, a police party was on routine patrol when the cops spotted some suspects. He said that the police party tried to question the suspects when they opened firing on the police party. The police also retaliated and killed the robber. Other four accomplices of the robber managed to escape from the scene, he said, adding that police carried out a search operation to arrest the fleeing robbers. He said that the son of the judge, who was taken hostage by the robbers on the day of the house robbery, has also identified the dead robber. He said that police are carrying out raids to arrest the fleeing robbers.

On the other hand, four members of a family suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage blast in Sagri Village on Mankiyala Road in Kallar Syedan. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to hospital for medical treatment, where they were identified as Muhammad Azad (55), Deeba (45), Zeeshan (6) and Zeeshan (3), according to Rescue 1122 spokesman.