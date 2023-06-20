Rumanza Golf Course stirs up Golf for Caddies

LAHORE-The three-day Rumanza Caddy Golf Tournament 2023 will commence at the world class par-72, 18-hole Rumanza Golf Course, DHA, Multan from June 20.

These caddies represent the golfing community, who have converged to this golf playing arena after earning selection from the Provincial Golf Associations namely Baluchistan, Sind, KP, Federal and Punjab. Participating number add to 105 and the eligibility is based on a rule that required 20 players per Golf Association adopted through a trials selection process.

This championship was initiated by the Rumanza Golf Course Management on an idea that such selected ones have served the cause of golf as allied stalwarts and their involvement as participants would bring to the fore a couple of talent loaded golf players, who could transcend to the professional ranks and carve out a lucrative golf career as golf players of caliber and distinction. And already during the course of selection trials, noticeable are remarkable performances by some caddies.

Distinctive attributes of this championship are several, the striking ones being the Prize Money for the championship which is Rs 2.5 million and cash reward of Rs 1 million for the one, who does a hole-in-one. Top 40 achievers will acquire cash winnings that they have never tasted before. Tournament Director of the championship is Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Khan Sial (R) while chief referee is Salman Abbasi and to lend operational support will be Sam Clayton and Syed Raza Ali.

In the course of three days of golf playing rounds they will be completely enchanted by striking features like 270 acres golf course spread, three zones, the desert zone, the wetland zone and the woodland zone. Additionally impressive will be its lush green meadows, fruit filled orchards, classy fairways and 51 Eco Bunkers. And whether they win or not, the overall experience will leave unfading impressions on their golf related experience and enhance their profile.