Sanaullah vows to strengthen police force

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday vowed to strengthen the police force.

Speaking at a parade for new police officers, Mr Sanaullah promised that the current administration will work for the welfare of the families of martyred cops.

Speaking about the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Sanaullah lamented that the miscreants attacked the military installations.

"By bringing the pay of the Islamabad police on par with that of the Punjab police, we have complied with their request," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will participate in the general elections with a winning strategy.

Mr Sanaullah stated this while talking to a private television channel. "We have evolved a strategy for winning the next elections to be held in October or November this year", he said.

Commenting on the rift between PPP and the PML-N-led government, he said, there was no rift among the coalition partners. "We are running the government smoothly," he added.

Talking about Greece boat tragedy, he said, "it is a very sad incident". Human trafficking, he said was an issue that must be addressed to control such incidents in the future.

Replying to a question about PTI chairman, he said that investigations were underway against him.