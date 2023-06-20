‘Saqafti Mela’ concludes with prestigious, colourful closing ceremony

ISLAMABAD-A ‘Saqafti Mela’ concluded here on Monday at Shakarparian with a prestigious and colourful closing ceremony along with shield and certificate distributions.

Ameer Muqam, adviser of cultural heritage was the chief guest on the occasion, said a news release.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Muzaffar Ali Burki thanked all heads of cultural departments, craftspeople, folk artists, and musicians for their cooperation with Lok Virsa for making the national event a great success.

Adviser Ameer Muqam addressing the audience said, “I am extremely happy that the National Institute of Folk Heritage, Lok Virsa is always striving to promote the culture of Pakistan. It also introduces eminent talents and folk artists from across the country at national and international levels through its various programs. All these artisans and artists, I attach great importance to their role in the national development.”

This Mela also became a means to show the real face of the Pakistani nation to the world. which is based on peace and it has the imprint of our centuries-old culture and knowledge, he added.

Amir Muqam said, “We are proud that because of artisans and artists the Civilization is kept alive. Pakistan has modern educated talent but the skilled people here are second to none and Pakistani handicrafts have their own unique reach all over the world. I Congratulate the Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar and the LokVirsa team for their hard work day and night to hold the festival successfully.”

During the closing ceremony, a number of certificates and shields were given to the most authentic craftsmen and craftswomen on the recommendation of a jury constituted by Lok Virsa comprising knowledgeable experts in the field of art and culture.

The five-day Mela pulled a big crowd throughout and featured artisans-at-work, folkloric song and dance performances, a craft bazaar, theatre performances and many other attractions.

The craftsmen & folk arts have fully participated in the Mela by way of presenting their beautiful indigenous culture, arts, crafts, music and cuisine in specially designed pavilions symbolizing their respective historical monuments, contributing art, music and entertainment activities.

The chief guest gave away the shields and certificates to the participating cultural departments, print and electronic media, and ICT administration. Cultural and musical performances were also presented during the ceremony, which was greatly enjoyed by the audience. A large number of art, craft and music lovers, cultural personalities, media persons and the general public attended the event and enjoyed it a lot.