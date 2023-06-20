Security agencies rendering valuable services to curb anti-social elements: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday appreciated performance of the police par­ty in an encounter against the bandits at Sarki Road, as a result, one bandit was killed while another got in­jured. He also lauded the SHO Industrial police station Shehzad Ahmed and its staff in that regard. The chief minister said that police and other security agencies were rendering valuable services to curb anti-social el­ements. He expressed sorrow over the injury of SHO in the encounter and prayed for his speedy recovery.

GRIEVES OVER MARTYR OF HEADMASTER

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo on Monday expressed his grief over the martyrdom of headmaster Garjak High School Mashke Manzoor Ahmed by unknown gunmen. In one of his statements, the Chief Minister said that the terrorists have given evidence of anti-education by targeting the teacher who was building the future of our children. Those who were trying to darken the future of the youth of the province are the enemies of the nation who will not be forgiven under any circumstances, he said. While paying tribute to the services of Manzoor Ahmed Sha­heed for the education sector, the Chief Minister has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with his family.

BALOCH EXPRESSES SORROW OVER DEMISE OF SARDAR MANZOOR

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Secretary Balochistan Information of Women’s Wing Kiran Baloch expressed her deep sorrow over the sudden death of former pro­vincial Minister Sardar Mir Manzoor Khan Pehwar. In her condolence statement on Monday, she said that the late was a sincere and benevolent people-friendly personality and was an ambassador of peace and has always played a positive role in ending tribal conflicts in Sindh and Balochistan. She said that the void created by the death of Sardar Manzoor Khan Pehwar could not be filled for a long time. She prayed the Allah Al­mighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.