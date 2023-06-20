Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Seminar held to address fiscal requirements of KP merged areas

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
Peshawar   -  Following the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, the financing commitments for the development of the merged tribal areas have yet to be fulfilled, causing significant challenges. Despite the strategic importance of mainstreaming the merged areas, the responsibility to carry out this critical function has been placed on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

To address the under-financing issue and gather support for the development needs of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Finance organized a seminar in Peshawar. The seminar aimed to bring together government stakeholders, politicians, and provincial cabinet members to discuss the funding requirements and explore short and long-term solutions.

In his opening remarks, Muhammad Ayaz, the Finance Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the need for equitable financial allocation to the merged areas in the National Financial Commission (NFC) Award, in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan. He acknowledged the federal government’s Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) as a positive step but expressed concern over the decreasing funds allocated under it.

During the seminar, Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NFC, highlighted the implications of the 2018 Amendment, which grants the merged areas fiscal rights to public resources. His research revealed that the promised funds of Rs. 100 billion were not provided, and the released budgets fell significantly short, depriving the residents of their constitutional rights. This year, only Rs. 3 billion out of the allocated Rs. 30 billion under the AIP have been released.

Furthermore, the research indicated a disparity in funding per capita between the merged areas and Baluchistan, despite their comparable human development indicators. Baluchistan was receiving more than double the funds per capita for addressing similar deprivation issues in the merged areas.

Himayat Ullah, the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the need to raise the issue of obtaining the rightful NFC share for the merged areas on various platforms. He called for improved collaboration between political leadership, the bureaucracy, academia, and the media to garner public support and fulfil the promises made during the merger.

