Shipwreck Aftermath

Hundreds of Pakistanis have perished in a boat tragedy off the coast of Greece after the ship catapulted into the sea. Reports indicate that Pakistani nationals also suffered from maltreatment on this immensely risky trip that promised them a new life abroad. What is most unfortunate however is that if proper precautions were taken, the incident could have been avoidable altogether. An investigation report on the treatment of migrants is essential, almost as much as the need to clamp down on the illegal trafficking industry in Pakistan.

According to news reports, an account of events transpired on the ship before it ultimately sank. Certain nationalities, particularly Pakistanis, were forced into the most dangerous part of the ship where they experienced suffocation caused by overcrowding and were left thirsty as drinking water had reportedly finished. In fact, the situation was so dire that there had already been six deaths caused by dehydration, although this claim has been contested by the Greek authorities despite multiple eyewitness accounts that confirm the scenes on the ship. Regardless of how exaggerated they may be, such claims reflect a poor standard of operations and procedures for migrants who face discrimination on the bases of their race. It is essential that the government acts, starting with an inquiry into why such maltreatment was hidden by the Greek authorities in the first place, and why is it so routinely accepted as the norm.

Outside of all this as well, we also need immediate action against those who facilitate illegal human trafficking. The industry keeps growing as people desperately look for a way out of the economic, political, social and religious troubles they face in the country. These people are preyed upon and exploited by traffickers who send them off in dangerous travelling conditions, without an ounce of worry for their lives. It is essential that we act against this and promote a better future instead.