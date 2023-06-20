Shujat, Salik meet Parvez Elahi in jail

LAHORE - President PML-Q Ch Shujat Hussain met with his cousin and PTI’s president Ch Parvez Elahi in camp jail on Monday and inquired after his well-being.
Ch Shujat was accompanied by his son and Federal Minister Ch Salik Hussain. The meeting took place in the admin block of the prison and continued for 50 minutes, according to a prison official.
“It was not a political meeting”, Ch Shujat later told the media after his meeting with the PTI president whom he thought was already within the PML-Q. On being pointed out that Parvez Elahi was not in the PML-Q but he was the PTI’s president, Ch Shujat did not say anything but a broad smile on his face said it all. Ch Shujat also informed the media that Parvez Elahi was not feeling well when he met him in jail. “I could see swelling on his feet”, he added. The PML-Q chief quoted Elahi as saying that this was not the first time that Chaudhry family was going through hard times. Also, Moonis Elahi while commenting on the meeting held between Ch Shujat and Parvez Elahi, said that his father was not allowed to see his lawyers and wife. “Today, IG Prisons himself took Ch Shujat and his son Ch Salik Hussain to the jail [for a meeting with my father]. Now, they would tell us that a weekly meeting with the family has been arranged”, he said in his tweet. Parvez Elahi was arrested on June 1 in connection with a corruption case after multiple futile raids at his residence. On June 4, an anti-terrorism court sent the former Punjab chief minister to jail on a 14-day judicial remand after rejecting Anti-Corruption Establishment’s plea seeking his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments case. Meanwhile, in a related development, the provincial home department on Monday approved B Class for Parvez Elahi reportedly after the intervention by Ch Shujat Hussain who showed concern about his deteriorating health after meeting him in prison. A notification to this effect was also issued the same day. Ch Parvez Elahi’s wife had also expressed her concern about the health of her husband when she went to meet him in the hospital last week, but police did not allow her to meet him.