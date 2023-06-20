Shujat, Salik meet Parvez Elahi in jail

LAHORE - President PML-Q Ch Shujat Hus­sain met with his cousin and PTI’s president Ch Parvez Elahi in camp jail on Monday and in­quired after his well-being.

Ch Shujat was accompanied by his son and Federal Min­ister Ch Salik Hussain. The meeting took place in the ad­min block of the prison and continued for 50 minutes, ac­cording to a prison official.

“It was not a political meet­ing”, Ch Shujat later told the media after his meeting with the PTI president whom he thought was already within the PML-Q. On being pointed out that Parvez Elahi was not in the PML-Q but he was the PTI’s president, Ch Shu­jat did not say anything but a broad smile on his face said it all. Ch Shujat also informed the media that Parvez Elahi was not feel­ing well when he met him in jail. “I could see swelling on his feet”, he added. The PML-Q chief quoted Elahi as saying that this was not the first time that Chaudhry family was going through hard times. Also, Moonis Elahi while commenting on the meeting held between Ch Shujat and Parvez Elahi, said that his father was not allowed to see his lawyers and wife. “Today, IG Prisons himself took Ch Shujat and his son Ch Salik Hussain to the jail [for a meeting with my father]. Now, they would tell us that a weekly meeting with the family has been ar­ranged”, he said in his tweet. Parvez Elahi was arrested on June 1 in connection with a corruption case after mul­tiple futile raids at his res­idence. On June 4, an an­ti-terrorism court sent the former Punjab chief minis­ter to jail on a 14-day judi­cial remand after rejecting Anti-Corruption Establish­ment’s plea seeking his physical remand in the Pun­jab Assembly illegal recruit­ments case. Meanwhile, in a related development, the provincial home depart­ment on Monday approved B Class for Parvez Elahi re­portedly after the interven­tion by Ch Shujat Hussain who showed concern about his deteriorating health af­ter meeting him in prison. A notification to this effect was also issued the same day. Ch Parvez Elahi’s wife had also expressed her con­cern about the health of her husband when she went to meet him in the hospital last week, but police did not al­low her to meet him.