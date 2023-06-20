Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Spotify executive Bill Simmons calls Harry and Meghan ‘grifters’ after podcast deal ends

News Desk
June 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Spotify executive and popular podcaster Bill Simmons has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, labeling them “grifters,” after their multi-year partnership with Spotify ended on Saturday. “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation,” Simmons said on his self-titled podcast. “‘The F**king Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F**k them. The grifters.” The partnership between Archewell Audio, the couple’s production company, and Spotify was intended to include numerous programs but, ultimately, only one series and a holiday special were produced. Their series “Archetypes” aimed to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” according its description, and featured Meghan’s interviews with celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah. 

How to cope with anxiety  

Archewell Audio and Spotify announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways,” just two weeks after the audio streaming company said it had cut 200 jobs within its podcast unit, amounting to 2% of its global workforce, in a “strategic realignment.”

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023