Spotify executive Bill Simmons calls Harry and Meghan ‘grifters’ after podcast deal ends

LONDON-Spotify executive and popular podcaster Bill Simmons has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, labeling them “grifters,” after their multi-year partnership with Spotify ended on Saturday. “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation,” Simmons said on his self-titled podcast. “‘The F**king Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F**k them. The grifters.” The partnership between Archewell Audio, the couple’s production company, and Spotify was intended to include numerous programs but, ultimately, only one series and a holiday special were produced. Their series “Archetypes” aimed to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” according its description, and featured Meghan’s interviews with celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Trevor Noah.

Archewell Audio and Spotify announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways,” just two weeks after the audio streaming company said it had cut 200 jobs within its podcast unit, amounting to 2% of its global workforce, in a “strategic realignment.”