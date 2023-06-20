Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SU management advises students to submit admission fee of academic year 2023

STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the enrolled students to submit their admission fee for the academic year 2023 with a late fee up to June 23, 2023. According to the announcement here on Monday, he informed that challan of admission fee is available at E-Portal accounts of the students of second, third, fourth and fifth year classes of bachelor’s degree programme and students of final year master degree programme. The students should download the challan from E-Portal and submit the admission fee with late fee amount of Rs1,000 up to June 23, 2023 at any branch of Habib Bank, HBL mobile app or HBL Konnect. In case of failure, the Director Admission informed that the university management will initiate action against defaulting students including non-confirmation of their names in the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, blockage of LMS (E-Portal Accounts) and withholding of examination results.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023