Sukkur police kill five ‘most wanted criminals’

SUKKUR-The Sukkur police have killed five most wanted criminals, including an inter-provincial arms smuggler in different encounters in the past 24 hours.

Talking to media on Sunday night, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and SSP Sanghaar Malik said that police station Belo Mirpur SHO Abdul Jabbar Pathan stopped a suspicious car during patrolling on Sukkur-Multan Motorway Police Post-68 in Ghotki district.

They said the car inmates, instead of stopping the vehicle, opened fire on the police, which caused an exchange of fire, in which one suspect was killed, while the police arrested two others. The police later shifted the deceased and the injured to a local hospital, where the deceased was identified as Mukhtiar Ali son of Gohar Zaman, while the arrested included Qasim Khan son of Shabbir Ahmed Yousafzai and a retired policeman from KP Janat Gul Pathan son of Sahib Khan Yousafzai Pathan residents of Mardan district.

They revealed that Mukhtiar Ali was the resident of Nawa Kali Qamarabad Rustam police station in Mardan district of KP, while Qasim Khan and Janat Gul Pathan also belonged to Mardan district.

They said Mukhtiar Ali, an inter-provincial arms smuggler, performed his duties as sub-inspector in the KP police and nowadays, he was doing a job in the National Police Academy of Islamabad on deputation.

They said the ammunition seized from the suspects was being smuggled to Kashmore-Kandhkot. They revealed after the verification of his criminal record, it has been found that he was wanted to Mardan police in killings and smuggling of ammunition.

DIG Sukkur said investigation from the arrested arms smugglers Qasim Khan and Janat Gul Pathan was underway, while a case has also been registered against them at Belo Mirpur police station.

DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani further said that police received a tip-off about the presence of the dacoits at the Rohri National Highway, and reached the spot, where the dacoits opened fire on the police, triggering an exchange of fire, in which dacoit Punhal Jaghirani was killed, while his other associates managed to escape.

The police officers said a looter was also killed during exchange of fire in a link road, as he identified as Imran Bullo and he was wanted to police in multiple cases of looting, robberies and other cases.

The Ghotki police killed two criminals in an incident, identified as Ghulam Muhammad Mirani, while the identification of the other is not known yet, they added.