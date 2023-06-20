Taliban’s treatment of women could be ‘gender apartheid’: UN

UNITED NATIONS - The plight of women and girls in Af­ghanistan featured prominently at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday where UN-appointed rights experts warned of systematic “gender apartheid” and “gender persecution”.

Volker Turk, UN High Commission­er for Human Rights, expressed simi­lar concerns on the opening day of the Council’s summer session, adding the de facto authorities had “dismantled the most fundamental principles of human rights, particularly for women and girls”.

In a joint report presented to the Council by the Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan and the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls, the experts, Richard Bennett and Dorothy Estrada-Tanck, said their plight was among the worst in the world.

Their report calls on the de facto au­thorities to respect and restore wom­en’s and girls’ human rights. It also urg­es the international community and the UN to pay greater attention to wide­spread discrimination against women and girls in Afghanistan. “We also draw to the Council’s attention our deep con­cern that these serious deprivations of women’s and girls’ fundamental human rights and the harsh enforcement by the de facto authorities of their restric­tive measures may constitute the crime against humanity of gender persecu­tion,” said Bennett. “Grave, systemat­ic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid.”

Echoing those concerns, UN Dep­uty High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif insisted that despite repeated assertions to the contrary by the de-facto authorities, “over the past 22 months, every as­pect of women’s and girls’ lives has been restricted. They are discrimi­nated against in every way.”

Bennett, who visited Kabul and Ma­zar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan to fulfill his Special Rapporteur mandate, con­firmed that he was unable to report improvements in the human rights situation “certainly not for wom­en and girls whose predicament has only worsened, nor for others in the population who are marginalized, as­sociated with the former Islamic Re­public, or who resist or even disagree with the Taliban’s ideology”. Offering his insight about the mindset of wom­en and girls in Afghanistan, Shaharzad Akbar, Executive Director of Afghan NGO Rawadari, told the Council that they talked about “being buried alive, breathing but not being able to do much else without facing restrictions and punishments, their lives held still while the lives of the men around them, their male children, their broth­ers, their husbands, move forward.”