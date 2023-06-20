Thailand CG calls on Sindh Governor  

KARACHI - Thailand Consul General Narut Soontarodom met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday. Mutual relations, enhancement in trade, exchange of delegations and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion. The Sindh governor said that Pak-Thai relations are strengthening by every passing day and mutual cooperation in various sectors is increasing with the passage of time. The governor said that Sindh offers ideal investment opportunities in various fields. He welcomed new Consul General of Thailand in Karachi and hoped that he would endeavour his utmost for cementing the bilateral relations further. Narut Soontarodom said that Thailand was desirous of further strengthening relations between the two countries.