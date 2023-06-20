Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Azha on 29th

Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Azha on 29th
Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Pakistan’s Central Ru­et-e-Hilal Committee Monday announced that the Zil Hajj moon was sighted in the coun­try, adding that Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20 (Tuesday), thus Eid ul Azha in Paki­stan will be observed on June 29 (Thursday). 

Chairman Ruet-e-Hi­lal Committee Paki­stan Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad an­nounced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held at the Met Complex here after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon.

Later, talking to media, Maulana Azad said that reliable testimonies of the moon sighting were received, therefore, Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023