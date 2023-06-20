Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Azha on 29th

KARACHI - Pakistan’s Central Ru­et-e-Hilal Committee Monday announced that the Zil Hajj moon was sighted in the coun­try, adding that Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20 (Tuesday), thus Eid ul Azha in Paki­stan will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hi­lal Committee Paki­stan Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad an­nounced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held at the Met Complex here after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon.

Later, talking to media, Maulana Azad said that reliable testimonies of the moon sighting were received, therefore, Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20.