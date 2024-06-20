19,302 tonnes waste removed from Faisalabad, says DC

FAISALABAD/Multan - The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) removed 19,302 entrails and waste material of sacrificed animals during first two days of Eid-ul-Azha. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Wednesday that the FWMC workers

remained active in their beats to ensure zero-waste district during Eid days.

He said the FWMC had established 330 points across the district where the waste workers collected 19302 tons of entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals which was later on disposed of at a dumping site. He said that cleanliness operation across the district was continuing in full swing in addition

to mechanical washing of the roads and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan

District administration disposed off 24,000 tonnes of offal during three days of Eid ul Azha in 68 urban union councils.

According to official sources, a grand operation was carried out during three days to remove animals’ offals from different parts of the city. According to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, the urban areas were divided into different sectors for proper cleanliness.

Similarly, special bags were also distributed among citizens which helped and eased cleanliness operation properly, he observed. MPA Salman Naeem also appreciated the performance of district administration and Solid Waste Management Company in removing disposal from urban areas and proper disposal.