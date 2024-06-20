Thursday, June 20, 2024
Aliza Sultan's pictures with cryptic caption leaves fans curious
June 20, 2024
While sharing her Eid pictures with caption ‘My perfumes stay longer than their promises’, actor Aliza Sultan has left her fans inquisitive to know whom these words are meant for. 

If this cryptic post is about her former husband Feroze Khan who recently contracted second marriage. 

Rising star Aliza Sultan caused a stir on social media with her stunning Eid appearance and cryptic caption. 

On this Feast of Sacrifice, Aliza dropped pictures on social media wearing black silk saree with a shiny top and hair band, exuding elegance. 

Along with her striking snaps, Aliza wrote 'my perfume lasts longer than their promises,' and fans took it a subtle reference to her ex-husband - who recently tied the knot. 

Chahat Fateh Ali's 'Bado Badi 2' falls short to click fans for explicit video

Although Aliza did not mention Feroze by name, the implication was clear, and social media users were quick to catch the message.

Fans also showered love on Aliza's sizzling style, while others advised her to avoid sarcasm and focus on spreading love.

Aliza and Feroze tied knot in 2018 and ended the relationship in 2022. The couple has two children together.

Their separation and legal tussle for child custody have been widely covered in local media.

