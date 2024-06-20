Another ‘mysterious’ monolith appears in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - Another “mysterious” monolith has been spotted. This time, on a Las Vegas hiking trail in Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). “We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water … but check this out,” the department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday showing images of a mirrored structure. “How did it get up there?” The monolith was found over the weekend near Gass Peak north of Las Vegas, it added. The LVMPD did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. The pillar is reminiscent to ones popping up all over the world shortly after a 10-feet silver monolith was discovered in late 2020 by a helicopter crew flying over an Utah desert. Similar structures appeared on a California mountaintop, a forest in Romania, and the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast, to name a few. Sightings have largely slowed down since 2021, but this March, local builder Craig Muir in Powys County, Wales stumbled on one during a walk up a hill. He told the BBC that it seemed to be carefully planted. “There were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that something like that would cause a lot of mess,” he said. As for the one found on the Las Vegas hiking trail, social media users claimed the monolith isn’t actually new. “Anyone who lives on the west side sees this weekly,” read one comment under the LVMPD’s Facebook post. “Yes! Been seeing this for years,” wrote another in a reply, amid posts joking about aliens, pranks and that it could be a portal to other dimensions. “Obelisks have unknown power and purpose.

I think it’s man made but aliens are still among us. Keep your eyes open and cameras ready,” wrote one user. Others assumed it was a work of art, something that’s been speculated about previous monoliths. Gallerist David Zwirner in 2020 made the argument that the monolith in Utah was the work of the late minimalist sculptor John McCracken, and that it was somehow installed after his death in 2011. He later retracted the theory saying, “When you look closely at the photos … you will see rivets and screws that are not consistent with how John wanted his work to be constructed. He was a perfectionist.” Meanwhile, designer Tom Dunford claimed to the BBC in December 2020 that he erected the monolith on the Isle of Wight, “purely for fun.”