Balochistan’s budget for 2024-25 will be presented on Friday (June 21).

There will be a general debate on the budget on June 24 and 25 while the finance bill will be presented on June 26.

The Finance Bill 2024 and supplementary budget will be approved and debated on June 29.

Sources said the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly had been called at 4 pm to present a Rs870 billion budget, prioritizing health and education sectors.