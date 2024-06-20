Budget Slash

The recent decision by the federal government to reduce the budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the fiscal year 2024-25 from Rs. 65 billion to Rs. 25 billion is deeply disappointing. This drastic cut in funding, coupled with the restriction of funds to only federal universities, poses a severe threat to the higher education landscape in Pakistan.

The HEC had requested Rs. 126 billion to support over 160 public universities across the country. However, the current allocation is not only insufficient but also detrimental to the development and overall functioning of these universities. The reduction in both the recurrent and development budgets—from Rs. 59 billion to Rs. 21 billion—will severely hamper the ability of universities to maintain quality education and infrastructure.

There is no doubt that universities are already struggling with limited resources, and this budget cut will force many to raise tuition fees to cover the shortfall. This will disproportionately affect students from low-income backgrounds, who will no longer be able to afford higher education. As a result, many talented individuals will be deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher academic goals, which will have long-term negative repercussions on the country’s socio-economic development. Education is a crucial investment in our youth and our nation’s development. By cutting the HEC budget, the government jeopardizes the quality of education and the opportunities available to students. This move will likely lead to a decline in research, innovation, and the overall progress of our country, which is already in turmoil.

The government should, therefore, reconsider this decision and prioritize education by providing adequate funding to the HEC. Investing in higher education is investing in the future of our nation. Education is a fundamental right and should not be compromised due to budgetary constraints.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.