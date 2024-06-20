CDA, ICT, Islamabad Police and Safe City jointly complete Zero Waste City operation

ISLAMABAD - In line with the direction of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Islamabad Zero Waste City operation on Eid-ul-Adha has been successfully completed.

Islamabad remained cleanest city on Eid ul adha More than one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000)/ twenty six hundred (2600) tons ofal and remains of sacrificial animals were disposed of scientifically in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi lauded efforts of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team. For the first time in history, CDA, ICT, Islamabad Police and Safe City jointly completed Zero Waste City operation. Residents of the city appreciated the measures taken for cleanliness and showed examplary coperation to make operation successful. 2500 sanitary workers, supervisory staff and more than 200 machines worked day and night to keep the city clean.

In order to achieve desired results, the city was divided into five (05) zones. Sector F-5, F-6, Blue Area, and Saidpur were included in Zone One. Faisal Masjid, E-7, F-7, G-8 in Zone Two. Zone Three was comprised of F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, G-11 etc. Sector H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, etc in Zone Four while Highway, Model Village Hamak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, etc were included in Zone Five. Apart from this, the rural areas of Islamabad including Bari Imam, Bani Gala, Sohan, Khanna, Karal, Tarlai, Alipur, Lehtrar Road, Bhara Kaho, Jhangi Sayedan, Tarnool, Sangjani, Sarai Kharboza, Shahullah Ditta etc were cleaned and all facilities were provided.

Each zone was supervised by Chief Sanitary Inspectors while sanitarWy inspectors and supervisors were deputed in sectors. In this regard, the leaves of CDA Sanitation Directorate staff were cancelled during Eid and all the staff performed duty on emergency basis to keep the city clean. In this special operation, more than two thousand (2500) sanitary staff, supervisory staff and officers performed their duties. While more than two hundred vehicles such as tractor trolleys, compactors, trucks, dumpers, shovels and dozers etc. Eco-friendly biodegradable bags were introduced for the first time in the history of Islamabad. Biodegradable bags were distributed free of cost among the citizens all over Islamabad including rural areas so that the citizens could safely hand over the wastes of the sacrificial animals to the cleaning staff. Biodegradable bags naturally decompose in the soil and do not have any adverse effects on the environment.

All operations were monitored from a central control room established in Safe City.

For the convenience of the citizens, two emergency cells were also established at the Sanitation’s office G-6/1-4 and Fire Headquarter G-7/4 to address complaints of residents swiftly. Helpline, numbers for calls and WhatsApp messages and SMS were also launched for the convenience of citizens. In this regard, about 150 complaints were received during three days, which were resolved swiftly.

This cleanliness operation had three parts. In the first part sanitary workers collected waste from door to door and gathered it at one point. Mechanized collection was done by other mini-tippers vehicles. And the third part involved the disposal of waste from large piles through dumpers trucks and front-end loaders at designated disposal points. In this regard, 1750 tons of waste was collected and disposed of on the first day of Eid, 757.67 tons on the second day and 109.85 tons on the third day. In total, during this operation, remains of more than 150,000 sacrificial animals were destroyed during the three days of Eid in Islamabad. On the instructions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, all the facilities including food and cold drinking water were provided to the staff in the field to continue the cleaning operation without interruption.

After the Zero Waste City operation was completed, on the instructions of the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the process of washing the traces of blood and other substances from various markets and across the city has been started. In this regard, lime powder is also being sprinkled after washing of places to keep the atmosphere of the city clean and free from unpleasant odors. The CDA and the district administration had made adequate arrangements to remove litter from the rural areas of Islamabad so that the rural areas could also be kept clean. Federal Minister for Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his entire team and said that the officers and staff of CDA, ICT, Islamabad Police and Safe City performed their duties diligently and made the Islamabad Zero Waste City operation a success.

He also thanked the citizens for their cooperation with the departments to keep the city clean, saying that the citizens showed responsibility and extended the hand of the administration to keep the city clean, which is commendable.

The citizens of Islamabad also appreciated the steps taken to keep the city clean.