Chahat Fateh Ali's 'Bado Badi 2' falls short to click fans for explicit video

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has teased fans with much-awaited new song ‘Bado Badi 2’ after his first song ‘Bado Badi ’was taken down by YouTube over a copyright issue.

Unfortunately, the new song fell short to delight fans for its explicit video, inviting harsh criticism and disapproval from those who had cherished his first song.

After the removal of song, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released it 2 but this time he didn’t post it on YouTube to avoid copyright strikes.

He also hired a new model. Well, fans are making fun of hilarious video.

They are of the view that the video is quite embarrassing to watch.

Giving comments a social media user said, “This time the singer disappointed us for playing inappropriate video with the song. The clip is embarrassing.”

A netizen said song is the same, but model in song is changed, rather an offensive clip to watch with new model. Such clip is hardly acceptable to our society”.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently the most talked-about Pakistani entertainer and social media sensation who is enjoying international fame after the success of his song .

Well, his song was released a month ago. It crossed 28 million views when YouTube removed it. However, the song was downloaded by fans and was already used in millions of social media reels and videos.

