Climate change impacts mango production in Pakistan

FAISALABAD - Like other crops, climate change has also impacted mango production in Pakistan. Dr Khan, a faculty member of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, said mango was called king of fruits, fetching millions of rupees in foreign exchange for Pakistan. “However, the fruit production is facing issues owing to changing weather patterns.”

Talking to WealthPK, he said climate change was increasing average temperatures in Pakistan, hitting the natural cycle that mango trees need. He said warm temperatures were mandatory for a certain period for the trees to flower. “However, climate change is hampering the flowering process, resulting in low yields,” he said.

“We have to work tirelessly to tackle the challenges facing the country’s agriculture sector, which is the lifeline of its economy. We have to focus on research and development to avoid climate-related issues,” he added. Abdul Waheed, patron-in-chief of All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association, said that Sindh would face a 15 to 20% and Punjab 40-45% decline in mango production this year.

He said mangoes didn’t fetch a good price when their quality was compromised. “We need research-based solutions to be introduced by the government to save growers from the climate change effects,” he suggested. Zafar Iqbal, a mango farmer, told WealthPK that sudden bursts of heat and erratic winter were creating issues for the growers.

“Our fruit production will face a considerable decline in future due to low flowering,” he said, adding he had observed that some of mango trees had skipped flowering this year. Besides, he said erratic rainfall and extreme heatwaves caused stress on the trees that led to pest and disease attacks. “Mango trees need proper care before and after flowering.” He said that like wheat and cotton farmers, the mango grows would also face financial losses due to declining exports caused by low quality and low production. Muhammad Ali, a trader at the fruit and vegetable market in Sidhar area, said production of mangoes was declining due to multiple factors. “It’s heartbreaking that mango orchards are declining due to the booming real estate business as scores of people attached with the mango trade and cultivation have switched to other businesses,” he said.

Dr Khan of the Faisalabad varsity said this year winter culminated almost in March, which was not beneficial for mangoes. He said hot winds are necessary for a mango tree to flower, which was not the case this year due to extended cloudy weather, hitting the production. “We have to introduce drought-resistant mango varieties with the potential to give good yield while consuming less water. Besides, we have to train our farmers on pest management to mitigate reliance on pesticides as consumers are increasingly demanding pesticide-free fruits and vegetables,” he underscored. “Pakistan needs a proper weather monitoring and forecasting system put in place to keep farmers informed about weather conditions. Availability of cold storage and efficient transportation systems can also reduce post-harvest losses due to extreme temperatures,” he said.