CM Maryam knows very well how to get her orders implemented: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to get her orders implemented.

She was addressing a press conference in Lahore with Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique.

“Maryam Nawaz believes in taking practical steps and we saw her vision during this Eidul Azha as Punjab set a record of cleanliness drive this year,” said information minister.

She added that a severe crackdown was launched against the overcharging from passengers on this Eidul Azha.

“As many as 1,448 vehicles were fined for overcharging the passengers during three days of Eid,” she said while adding that FIR was launched against nine suspects for violating the government orders.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that the sanitary workers performed their duties round the clock during the Eid days to ensure the cleanliness as per the vision of Nawaz.

“We didn’t allow the illegal cattle markets for the first time in Punjab,” he said.

He added that 55,000 sanitary workers performed their duties in the scorching heat during the Eid days.

The local government minister said that 38,000 public complaints were addressed during three days of Eidul Azha.

“We all are the workers of Nawaz Sharif and working as per his vision,” said the minister.