CM Maryam orders strict compliance on fixed transport fares after Eid holidays

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to ensure compliance of fixed transport fares in view of the return of passengers on the culmination of Eid holidays. The chief minister directed to launch a crackdown against those found involved in receiving extra fares from the passengers in Lahore and other cities of the province. She directed to ensure the return of extra fares being received from the passengers in case of overcharging along with imposing a fine on the bus staff. The CM said the fitness of vehicles should be checked and vehicles which need repair work should not be permitted to ply on the roads under any circumstance as it may result in putting the lives of passengers into danger. She directed that over loading in vehicles should not be allowed on any route. She also ordered to ensure complete compliance on the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to give one-month additional salary to the staff as a reward on account of performing their duties during a 3-day special cleanliness drive. The chief minister while conveying her message to the whole team involved in the Eid cleanliness drive said, “Well done team Punjab”. The chief minister added, “The whole team by rendering an exemplary service to the people has written a new history of Punjab. The manner in which you have served the people is praiseworthy and a symbol of pride as well.” CM Maryam paid tributes to all the municipal institutions, waste management companies, LWMC, the relevant officers and the staff members on showing a commendable performance on the eve of Eid cleanliness drive. She also expressed her gratitude to the elected representatives, media and the people who supported the institutions and made this campaign successful.