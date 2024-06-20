CM Maryam sets new example of public service on Eidul Azha

LAHORE - Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a unique record of public service was achieved through the successful completion of a waste management mission over the last 72 hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha across Punjab. According to a DGPR handout issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister personally oversaw all tasks related to the Zero Waste Mission during all three days of Eid-ul-Adha. For the first time in Lahore, innovative practices in sanitation monitoring were introduced using drone technology and Safe City cameras. The improper disposal of offal into Lahore Canal decreased by 80 percent during Eid, it added. Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, secretaries from various departments, district administrations, and waste management officials visited the field and monitored the entire process. They also distributed Eid gifts among the staff on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it added. Extraordinary cleanliness was ensured in mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs, bazaars, roads, intersections, and streets. Special guards were deployed to protect the public, especially children, near canals. Monitoring continued in control rooms at the provincial, divisional, and district levels. For the first time, over 3.2 million biodegradable bags were distributed across Punjab. On Eid day, relevant staff and authorities were active in all major cities, tehsils, and towns to collect sacrificial animal waste. Waste disposal took place in different cities. On the second and third days of Eid, the Waste Mission continued their cleanliness drive with full determination. Roads in districts, tehsils, and towns were washed and sprayed with water mixed with phenyl and rose water. Four special drone teams from Lahore Waste Management Company continued continuous monitoring of the Lahore Canal. A fine of Rs 280,000 was collected for improper waste disposal into the canal, with notices issued to citizens violating sanitation SOPs and warnings issued accordingly. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the officers and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company and appreciated the public spirit shown by administration and elected representatives in tehsils and union councils. She also thanked elected representatives and party leaders across Punjab for supporting the cleanliness drive. The CM remarked in her message, “Government institutions, public representatives, and citizens have set an exemplary tradition of public service, which is part of our ongoing efforts to make Punjab a model province.” She also praised the cooperation of district administration, waste management companies, and local bodies, adding, “A comprehensive solid waste management system is being implemented in Punjab, bringing the ‘Clean Punjab’ vision closer to reality. By the grace of Almighty Allah, ‘Clean Punjab’ is no longer just a slogan but a practical achievement made possible through collaboration between government institutions and the people.”