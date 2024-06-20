CM Maryam, Spanish envoy discuss promotion of trade, investment

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Spain Ambassador to Pakistan Josè Antonio de Ory had a meeting here on Wednesday and discussed the prospects of promoting investment and bilateral trade. “Punjab has rich investment opportunities for Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock,” the chief minister told Spainish envoy. Honorary Consul of Spain Jalal Salahuddin was also present.

Matters relating to promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism came under discussion in the meeting. Maryam Nawaz told the Spanish ambassador that foreign investors are being provided with the best environment for safe investment in Punjab.

The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasised in the meeting. The Spanish Ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab. Madam Chief Minister said: “The trend of increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome”. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.