Crisis in classroom: KP varsities battle financial, governance challenges

Peshawar - The higher education sector of Pakistan, particularly the varsities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is grappling with significant financial and governance issues.

Recently, the government’s announcement to halt annual grants to provincial universities sparked widespread panic among academia. Following protests, the government assured that the annual grant of Rs65 billion would be released to provincially chartered universities this year, but uncertainty looms over the fulfillment of this promise.

Since the establishment of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Pakistan, annual grants have been provided to universities across the country. However, these funds have been decreasing over time.

Comparatively, India’s federal government allocated approximately $5.6 billion for higher education in the fiscal year 2023-24, while Bangladesh sanctioned over $1 billion for its 53 universities. In contrast, Pakistan has maintained its federal budget for higher education at Rs65 billion since 2018. With the devaluation of the rupee, this sum has diminished significantly in dollar terms, exacerbating financial challenges for Pakistani universities.

Currently, universities’ main source of income, student enrollments, has been adversely affected by the initiation of BS programs at colleges, which charge significantly lower fees. This shift has diverted students from universities to colleges, further straining universities’ finances. The financial crisis has led to staff shortages and delayed salaries, with some departments relying on visiting faculty for years. The journalism department at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, for instance, has been run through visiting faculty for nearly a decade. Similarly, the journalism department at Swabi University was closed due to insufficient enrollments.

Many universities are also struggling with leadership vacancies. At a recent Supreme Court hearing, it was revealed that out of 154 universities, 66 are being run by acting vice-chancellors. The situation is particularly dire in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where half of the universities are managed by acting VCs. This lack of permanent leadership has further compounded the governance challenges faced by these institutions.

A candidate for the VC position at a KP university revealed that political interference and corruption are rampant. He told The Nation on condition of anonymity that he was approached by a political party leader for a bribe in exchange for the VC position. When he refused, his name was dropped from the top spot on the merit list.

“This issue of political meddling and corruption is not isolated, as several candidates have faced similar demands,” he added.

Universities in KP and Balochistan are facing more severe financial crises compared to other provinces. Unlike Punjab and Sindh, which have established their own HECs at the provincial level, KP and Balochistan have failed to do so. The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has urged the KP government to establish a provincial HEC to address these financial issues. The establishment of provincial HECs is crucial for preparing strong cases for funding and addressing other challenges faced by universities.

Speaking to The Nation, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed highlighted that the funding issue could be resolved if provinces also contributed to their universities’ finances. He pointed out that while federal funding has been capped at Rs65 billion since 2018, expenses continue to rise each year in terms of rising electricity and other utilities’ costs.

“Sindh has set a positive example by contributing over Rs30 billion to its universities, demonstrating the importance of provincial support,” he added.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said he was actively communicating with the governor and chief minister of KP to address these issues and find a sustainable solution for university funding.

The higher education sector in Pakistan is at a critical juncture. Both the federal and provincial governments need to take urgent measures to address the financial and governance challenges facing universities. Establishing provincial HECs, increasing funding, and reducing political interference are essential steps towards revitalising Pakistan’s higher education system. Ensuring sustainable financial support and effective governance will not only benefit the universities but also contribute to the nation’s overall development.