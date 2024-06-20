Thursday, June 20, 2024
DHO pays surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital

June 20, 2024
NATHIAGALI   -   District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Faisal Khanzada Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital, to evaluate the medical services being provided to both tourists and local residents. During his visit, Khanzada personally attended to the patients, showcasing his commitment to humanity.

He instructed the hospital’s doctors, paramedical staff, and support personnel to deliver top-notch medical care to all visitors and locals.

In light of the high tourist traffic and VIP movements, Dr. Faisal Khanzada ordered the deployment of additional medical staff to ensure adequate healthcare services.

He commended Dr. Tauseef, Dr. Fahad Khan Jadoon, Medical Technician Sardar Shaukat Tatreela, and the entire supporting staff for their exemplary service.

