Dist Admin Matiari monitoring cleanliness, duty staff attendance at health facilities: DC Matiari

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner of Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, along with Assistant Commissioners of their respective Talukas, visited various places during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha to ensure cleaning and offal collection and disposal. Matiari District Administration also monitored health facilities, issuing explanations and show-cause notices to six staff members, including two doctors, for their absence from duty. Deputy Commissioner Shaikh stated that cases of accidents due to overspeeding and one-wheeling of bikers were attended to during Eid days. He added that due to heat and overeating, cases of food poisoning, indigestion, and gastro issues were also treated. Emphasizing the interrelation between cleanliness and health, the district administration prioritizes these subjects. On the second day, Deputy Commissioner Matiari monitored the plugging of a breach at a branch of the Naseer Canal and later had tea at the canal bank, exchanging Eid greetings with the people present there.