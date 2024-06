A tragic incident was reported in Jhelum where an employer killed his employee over demanding salary.

According to police, 55-year-old Habib Ahmed was working in a car parking lot.

The owner started beating him when Habib demanded his salary.

The 55-year-old succumbed to his injuries resultantly.

The dead body was later shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy, said the police.

Raids are being conducted for the arrest of suspect as investigation is underway.