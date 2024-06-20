Thursday, June 20, 2024
Ex-model Zainab Jamil discharged from hospital

Ex-model Zainab Jamil discharged from hospital
Web Desk
9:29 PM | June 20, 2024
Former actress and model Zainab Jamil, known for her optimistic messages in the face of adversity, has been discharged from hospital. 

She shared a photo celebrating Eid with her two children. Having miraculously survived a fatal attack last month, Zainab Jamil bravely captioned her photo with words of resilience and trust in Allah. 

She quoted a Quranic verse in her caption, emphasising that Allah does not burden a soul beyond its capacity. 

It is recalled that Zainab Jamil was critically injured in a targeted attack, suffering six gunshot wounds. 

After several weeks of intensive treatment in hospital, she has finally been discharged and is now recovering at home.

