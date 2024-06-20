Failure to provide solid political strategy resulting in increasing problems for PTI: Fawad

GUJAR KHAN - Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed concerns about the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, suggesting that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, were facing a lengthy period of incarceration due to party’s lack of strategy. This statement was made by Hussain during a gathering in Jhelum on Tuesday. During a conversation with reporters in his hometown of Ladhar near Dina, the former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting expressed his views on the PTI leadership’s shortcomings. He stated that their failure to provide a solid political strategy has resulted in increasing problems for the party, despite having a significant amount of public support. “The PTI should prioritise the formation of an opposition alliance, including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, GDA, and Jamaat-i-Islami,” Fawad stated. He emphasised that meaningful discussions with the government can only occur when these political parties unite.”

The former minister said that the government would not agree on anything as it has already lost legal, political, and constitutional fight.

“Talks with the government cannot be productive when it has no fear of facing the consequences of failure,” he stated, highlighting the significance of establishing an opposition alliance.

During a discussion on the suspension of construction work on the 128-km-long Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway, he mentioned that the project’s cost had significantly increased from Rs. 16 billion to approximately Rs. 27-30 billion since its approval by his government in 2021 as it was expected to complete in 2023. According to him, the federal and Punjab governments have allocated significant amounts of money for development in their budgets. The federal government has approved Rs. 1,500 billion, while the Punjab government has approved Rs. 824 billion. According to him, the government’s allocation of Rs. 10-12 billion for the road project was necessary for its timely completion, considering the immense suffering experienced by people on a daily basis. According to the him, the elected representatives from Jhelum district have been unable to secure funds for the project. Additionally, they have failed to allocate Rs. 60 million for the trauma centre in Tobah town of Pind Dadan Khan, despite it being approved during the PTI government.