Families throng Peshawar Zoo on 3rd day of Eid

Peshawar - On the third day of Eidul Azha’s vacations, families with children thronged Peshawar Zoo on Wednesday, showing keen interest in wild animals, including eagles, giraffes, and African snakes.

Malaika Bibi (10), a sixth-grade student, was overwhelmed after visiting the country’s biggest zoo, where wild animals are kept in a natural environment. “Seeing wild animals like the cobra snake, lions, falcons, and giraffe with my own eyes was my dream. Big thank you to my papa for fulfilling my childhood dream today,” said Malaika, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar.

Like Malaika, thousands of children with relatives visited the zoo during Eid holidays, taking keen interest in giraffes, lions, cobra snakes, bears, pheasants, deer, cranes, reptiles, birds, parrots, and falcons. The species attracted small children, youth, and families from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who enjoyed the zoo’s relaxing environment and its sprawling lawns.

Children accompanied by parents from Khyber, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, and other districts of KP were briefed by wildlife experts. Established on 29 acres near the University of Peshawar, the zoo was set up by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wildlife department and features almost all species of wild animals and birds in natural habitats. The entrance features statues of an elephant and a giraffe, attracting visitors’ attention. A safari bus is available for visitors to see the animals quickly, and there is a restaurant for food services. Free swings, camel rides, and a train ride inside the facility doubled the children’s joy.

Sumbul Riaz (34), who visited the zoo with her children from Nowshera, told APP that the zoo is a great gift for Peshawar, enhancing its beauty and providing healthy entertainment. “In the past, I visited Islamabad and Lahore zoos. This year I did not go to these cities because of Peshawar Zoo,” she said.

She underscored the need for proper shelter, tree plantations, and cold water for animals, suggesting that DVM doctors be available 24/7 for medical needs. Wildlife experts urged visitors not to throw stones or tease animals and to cooperate with zoo staff to maintain cleanliness.