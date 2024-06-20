Federal budget is against people of Pakistan, says NA opposition leader

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub termed the budget documents as illegal.

As per the parliamentary traditions, the opposition leader opened the general debate on budget on Thursday with his fiery speech in National Assembly.

“We couldn’t run our election campaigns due to the crackdown of police,” said the opposition leader and added that the cases under the sections of terrorism are being registered against the PTI workers even today.

We are the real heroes of Form-45 as people gave us the mandate, he added.

According to opposition leader, the economy of the country was destabilised in result of the no-trust motion that was moved to oust the government of Imran Khan.

Speaking on floor of the house, the opposition leader said that the government has dug a grave for itself through this budget.

“This budget was prepared by economic hitmen who wanted to shake the foundations of the country,” said Omar Ayub.