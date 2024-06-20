Thursday, June 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal finance officer, nephew shot dead in Matyari

Agencies
June 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   A federal finance officer along with his nephew was shot dead in Sindh district of Matyari on Tuesday. Finance officer Sachadno Kaka and his nephew Allah Bachayo Kaka were targeted by unidentified armed men of a rival group in Kaka community in village Serachaun Kaka in New Saeedabad area of Matyari. The Eid celebrations turned into mourning in the village after the murder. Sachadno Kaka came to the village to meet his relative on the eve of Eidul Azha. The police so far could not ascertain the motive behind the murders. They shifted the bodies to a hospital for further medico-legal action. After the murder of a federal officer, a large contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. A large gathering of local residents also gathered near the crime scene.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024