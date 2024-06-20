Thursday, June 20, 2024
Fire destroys paper factory’s godown in Lahore

Agencies
June 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   A massive fire broke out in a paper factory in Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate which was brought under control on Wednesday morning after a 10-hour-long hectic operation by the fire-brigade personnel. The blaze which erupted on Tuesday evening at a godown of Naseer Paper Mill spread on two acres area destroyed raw material worth millions of rupees. Sources in the Rescue 1122 said about 40 fire-fighters and 10 emergency vehicles took part in the operation. They however said the reason for fire eruption has not yet been ascertained.

A security guard alerted the Rescue 1122 after he saw smoke billowing out of the godown.

Agencies

