Fire destroys paper factory’s godown in Lahore

LAHORE - A massive fire broke out in a paper factory in Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate which was brought under control on Wednesday morning after a 10-hour-long hectic operation by the fire-brigade personnel. The blaze which erupted on Tuesday evening at a godown of Naseer Paper Mill spread on two acres area destroyed raw material worth millions of rupees. Sources in the Rescue 1122 said about 40 fire-fighters and 10 emergency vehicles took part in the operation. They however said the reason for fire eruption has not yet been ascertained.

A security guard alerted the Rescue 1122 after he saw smoke billowing out of the godown.