Govt cheating farmers in the name of Kisan Card: PA opposition leader

Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that the government is cheating farmers in the name of ‘Kisan Card’.

As per the parliamentary traditions, the opposition leader opened the general debate on budget on Thursday with his fiery speech in Punjab Assembly.

“Only 50pc industry is functional in Faisalabad these days and 30pc work force is unemployed in the business city of Punjab,” said the opposition leader.

He added that the ‘Kisan Card’ was originally initiated by the PTI government but the incumbent rulers are now taking its credit.

The poor farmers suffered huge loss in the wheat crisis in Punjab, he added.

“The farmers suffered loss of Rs44 billion in Rawalpindi and Rs101 billion loss in Gujrat,” said the opposition leader.

He added that the Punjab government has decided to shift 7,000 tubewells on solar energy but the water level is 800 feet. “A hefty amount of Rs5 million would be required to install one such tubewell,” said Bhachar.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman had presented Rs5,446 billion budget for fiscal year 2024-25 earlier this month.