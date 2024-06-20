Haj Deaths

While an unprecedented heatwave lashed Pakistan over the Eid holidays, the situation in Saudi Arabia took a tragic turn. At least 550 pilgrims died during the Haj, as temperatures hit 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday. Other reports claimed that more than 2,000 pilgrims had to be treated for heat-related stress, and another 5,800 pilgrims received consultations for heat-related illnesses.

These are staggering numbers. With around 1.8 million pilgrims participating in the Haj this year, and the number expected to grow next year, heatwaves are becoming a serious problem for the safety of devotees worldwide, requiring swift action.

Beyond addressing climate change as a whole, which is steadily becoming the root cause of crises worldwide, the Saudi authorities must take immediate administrative action. While blame for these deaths has been placed on “unregistered pilgrims” who choose cheaper travel options outside official lines and thus are not part of the Saudi support system during the pilgrimage, the administration must still address the symptoms here. Expecting a cessation of unregistered pilgrims is unrealistic, given the economic hardship many face to make the journey. Focus must instead be placed on providing ubiquitous support along the pilgrimage route. Infrastructure must be redesigned to be more heat-resistant, and safety protocols updated to prioritize preventing heatstroke.

This is not limited to the Saudi authorities. Countries of origin, like Pakistan, must ensure proper gear, supplies, accommodation, and training for all pilgrimage groups. With global temperatures continuing to rise, such action is crucial for all countries seeking to protect vulnerable pilgrims, many of whom are elderly and more susceptible to heat.