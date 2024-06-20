Home dept wants no more than 12-hour loadshedding in KP

The provincial home department has directed all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure 12-hour load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The directive was given in a letter written to the officials in view of 22-hour power outages in some places of the province.

The home department wrote that it has come to its notice that in some areas of the province electricity supply remained suspended over and above scheduled load shedding.

The department directed all deputy commissioners to monitor the load shedding schedule. In case of a fault, electricity should be restored in the minimum possible time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has alleged that the federal government is taking revenge from the people of the province for not supplying them with required electricity.