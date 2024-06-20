IESCO ensured power continuity during Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD - During the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, IESCO officers and line staff ensured uninterrupted power supply to more than 3.7 million consumers across all six operational circles, enhancing their Eid celebrations. Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that Eid-ul-Adha is about joy and gathering with loved ones, but to ensure continuity of electricity supply and quick redressal of complaints IESCO officers especially line staff performed their professional duties in the field even during Eid days. Once again, they have proven that IESCO is undoubtedly a customer-friendly company, and the efforts of IESCO officers and staff are certainly commendable. During the Eid holidays, Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan being focal person remained available in the central control room to monitor demand and supply and continuity of power supply on 1343 feeders and 114 grid stations.