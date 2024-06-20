LHC bids farewell to two judges including chief justice

The Lahore High Court on Thursday bid adieu to two of its judges, including Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, who have been elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The formal send-off was held in honour of the chief justice and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan at Judges Lounge.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, Justice Aliya Neelum and others attended event.

The judges of the LHC divisional benches attended the event through video-link. Both outgoing judges were send off with bouquets after the ceremony.