LWMC sets new sanitation standards on Eid under CM Punjab’s leadership

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) validated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s dream of cleanliness as reality. Under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, unprecedented standards of public service were established during Eid-ul-Adha 2024, marked by a new record in sanitation efforts. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) executed a 72-hour non-stop cleaning operation, exceeding its responsibilities to ensure the city’s cleanliness. The CM Punjab also praised the Local Government Minister, Local Government Secretary, and all the officers and staff involved in the cleanliness drive. Live monitoring data from government organizations, district administration, and the LWMC’s control room indicated that the Chand Raat zero waste operation was successfully conducted and disposed of over 54,000 tons of green waste, offal, and animal waste in an environmentally friendly manner over the three days of Eid. More than 8,000 tons of animal remains were disposed of in the zero-waste operation. On the first day of Eid, more than 16,000 tons, on the second day of Eid, more than 18,000 tons, on the third day of Eid, more than 11,000 tons offals were disposed of. Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood praised LWMC workers for their continuous efforts in the field, ensuring prompt garbage collection throughout the Eid cleaning operation.

Swift action was taken in response to public grievances received via helpline 1139 and social media. More than 20 thousand citizens contacted Eid helpline 1139. 100% redressal of public grievances was ensured.

Commending the LWMC workers for their dedication, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din in a press statement, highlighted that, in alignment with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, the best possible cleaning facilities were provided to citizens during this Eid.

CEO Babar Sahib Din highlighted the grand cleaning operation conducted during Eid-ul-Adha, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He emphasized that the best cleaning facilities were provided to the citizens during the festival. To ensure efficient service, a control room, 291 UC camps, 105 temporary collection points, and 5 dumping sites were operational for 24-hour live monitoring by the LWMC. In Lahore, 1.4 million eco-friendly waste bags were distributed free of charge, with supplies available at 30 model camps throughout the three days of Eid.

Over 15,000 LWMC staff worked in three shifts, conducting a zero-waste operation on Chand Raat at key locations and markets, including more than 250 Jamia Mosques and Eidgahs. All LWMC vehicles and machinery were utilized during the cleaning operation, ensuring daily zero-waste management at the 105 temporary collection points set up across the city. The streets of Lahore were washed with water mixed with rose water and phenyl, to enhance cleanliness.

Chairman LWMC Malik Bilal Zulfikar Khokhar and CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din on the direction of Municipalities Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, actively visited various city areas to supervise the Eid cleaning operation. Senior officers of the district administration, along with CEO Babar Sahib Din, distributed Eidi and sweets to the diligent workers who strived day and night in sweltering conditions.

LWMC Spokesperson Umar Chaudhry reported that special measures were taken to ensure the success of the Eid cleaning operation in Lahore. A crackdown was initiated against individuals disposing of offals in the canal. Through drone camera monitoring along the Lahore Canal, 110 violators were apprehended, with FIRs filed against 11 individuals, while 99 received warning notices. LWMC enforcement teams also penalized 20 rickshaws for illegal dumping, imposing fines totaling Rs 60,000. As many as 3500 additional pickups were used to provide better sanitation facilities to the citizens.